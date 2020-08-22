Five months after they closed down, movie theaters begin reopening in Sioux City metro

Bill Barstow, owner of the Omaha-based Main Street Theatres chain, which operates the Promenade and the Royal 3, said his theaters would have opened sooner but for one major roadblock -- Hollywood's pipeline of films was shut off for much of this year, due to the pandemic.

"Unless we have big content -- and that would be the films themselves -- to sell, there's no reason to open," Barstow said. "People don't go to theaters, they go to watch movies. And you have to have really strong, compelling content to sell tickets to."

Starting Friday, the Promenade began screening seven films, including "Unhinged" with Russell Crowe, "The Burnt Orange Heresy," which had just hit theaters in March when theaters were closing, and the 2010 film "Inception." Barstow said he is not particularly fond of screening re-released films, but made an exception for the 10th anniversary of the popular Leonardo DiCaprio movie.

New films have begun to trickle in, which swayed the theater chain toward reopening. Barstow has high hopes for the thriller "Tenet," set to be released next month.

Barstow -- who is also a film buyer for roughly 100 Midwestern theaters -- is rather optimistic about film releases in coming months. A mass of unreleased films of the spring and summer, he said, will soon reach the big screen.