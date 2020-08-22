Five months after they closed down, movie theaters begin reopening in Sioux City metro

SIOUX CITY -- Movie theater projectors in the Sioux City metro flickered back to life this weekend, showing films for the first time in five months.
The Promenade Cinema 14 in downtown Sioux City began showing movies again on Friday, along with the Royal 3 Cinema in Le Mars. The AMC Southern Hills 12 is expected to reopen Aug. 27. Other theaters in some smaller Northwest Iowa communities reopened earlier, screening older films.
Wes and Anna Michaelson of Dakota Dunes came to the Promenade Saturday afternoon to see a matinee of "Words on Bathroom Walls," a drama about a high school student suffering from mental illness. Anna Michaelson used to go to the theater a few times a month, while Wes said he goes "several times a year."
"I love going to movies, and I've been starved not being able to get to go to the theater because of COVID. And I knew it was opening this weekend," Anna Michaelson said. Of the movies playing this weekend, she said that Words on Bathroom Walls "looked the most interesting."
"Anything that helps return to normalcy is good for my spirit," she added.
Movie theaters closed their doors en masse this March, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Iowa and across the U.S. It was never entirely clear how long the closures would last, at least until the AMC chain began welcoming patrons back this month with 15-cent tickets. (The AMC Southern Hills 12 was not part of that phase of the reopening).
Bill Barstow, owner of the Omaha-based Main Street Theatres chain, which operates the Promenade and the Royal 3, said his theaters would have opened sooner but for one major roadblock -- Hollywood's pipeline of films was shut off for much of this year, due to the pandemic.
"Unless we have big content -- and that would be the films themselves -- to sell, there's no reason to open," Barstow said. "People don't go to theaters, they go to watch movies. And you have to have really strong, compelling content to sell tickets to."
Starting Friday, the Promenade began screening seven films, including "Unhinged" with Russell Crowe, "The Burnt Orange Heresy," which had just hit theaters in March when theaters were closing, and the 2010 film "Inception." Barstow said he is not particularly fond of screening re-released films, but made an exception for the 10th anniversary of the popular Leonardo DiCaprio movie.
New films have begun to trickle in, which swayed the theater chain toward reopening. Barstow has high hopes for the thriller "Tenet," set to be released next month.
Barstow -- who is also a film buyer for roughly 100 Midwestern theaters -- is rather optimistic about film releases in coming months. A mass of unreleased films of the spring and summer, he said, will soon reach the big screen.
"All of those films, literally dozens of films that were scheduled for release, most of them have been delayed, pushed forward into the fall, the winter and 2021," he said.
The Promenade has lowered its seating capacity to about 50 percent, with moviegoers separated by six feet (families and groups can still sit together). As it would happen, the Promenade installed new recliner seats last year -- the new seating arrangement had fewer seats in an auditorium and a generous amount of spacing built in, with six feet between rows.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and purchase tickets online when possible to reduce interaction with staffers. "We believe, in our environment, with our protocols, we're as safe or safer than grocery stores and Walmarts and everything else," Barstow said.
The Michaelsons said they felt confident of their COVID-19 safety at the theater.
"I teach, so I'm around people all day long. It doesn't bother me. I think with reasonable precautions, I don't have anything to worry about," Anna Michaelson said.
