Five more COVID-19 deaths in Sioux County; Cherokee, Plymouth also add deaths

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The COVID-19 death toll in Sioux County jumped Saturday, with an additional five deaths attributed to the virus.
Cherokee County, meanwhile, added two, and Plymouth County added one.
Sioux County's death toll now stands at 56, while Cherokee is now at 27 deaths and Plymouth County is at 68, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Collectively, the death toll across 14 Northwest Iowa counties -- Woodbury, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Ida, Crawford, Dickinson, Clay, Buena Vista and Sac -- stands at 578 as of Saturday. COVID-19 is considered the underlying cause of death in roughly 91.7 percent of these individuals, while the other 8.3 percent had other health conditions that contributed to their demise.
The daily tally of new infections in Woodbury County has continued to slide, with 50 or fewer new infections recorded each day since Jan. 8, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The tally of new infections was as low as 22 on Tuesday, and the two-week positivity average has declined to 13.7 percent, while the one-week positivity rate is as low as 9 percent, according to IDPH data
Long-term care outbreaks
The number of long-term care outbreaks suffering COVID-19 outbreaks in Northwest Iowa has been relatively stable this past week.
As of Saturday, 14 facilities in the region were suffering outbreaks, compared to 13 a week ago and 18 a week before that. Across the state, the number of facilities suffering outbreaks has declined this month -- down to 78 on Saturday, compared to 90 a week ago and 104 a week before that.
Statewide, 1,759 of the Iowa's 4,321 deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. This proportion has declined somewhat as the state's overall death toll has climbed -- in August, more than half of the state's total deaths were associated with long-term care facility outbreaks.
The following is a list of long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa currently dealing with outbreaks, according to IDPH data:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 11 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, one has tested positive. This individual is not yet considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 35 have tested positive. Of these, 29 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 12 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 37 have tested positive. Of these, 22 are considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 15 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 15 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids, 11 are considered recovered. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At the St. Luke Nursing Home in Spencer, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 52 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.