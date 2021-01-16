Five more COVID-19 deaths in Sioux County; Cherokee, Plymouth also add deaths

Long-term care outbreaks

The number of long-term care outbreaks suffering COVID-19 outbreaks in Northwest Iowa has been relatively stable this past week.

As of Saturday, 14 facilities in the region were suffering outbreaks, compared to 13 a week ago and 18 a week before that. Across the state, the number of facilities suffering outbreaks has declined this month -- down to 78 on Saturday, compared to 90 a week ago and 104 a week before that.

Statewide, 1,759 of the Iowa's 4,321 deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. This proportion has declined somewhat as the state's overall death toll has climbed -- in August, more than half of the state's total deaths were associated with long-term care facility outbreaks.

The following is a list of long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa currently dealing with outbreaks, according to IDPH data:

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.

-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 11 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.