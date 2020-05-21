Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Siouxland; first on Winnebago reservation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Woodbury County Thursday, pushing the death toll from the respiratory illness to 25.

Two other deaths from the virus were reported in The Journal's coverage area -- the first on the Winnebago Tribe's reservation in Thurston County, Nebraska, and the second overall in Crawford County, Iowa.

The number of new novel coronavirus cases in Woodbury County rose by 86 over the last 24 hours, raising the total in Iowa's fifth largest county to 2,448, second most in the state behind only Polk, the most populous county.

Siouxland District Health reported the deaths of two older males, ages 61-80, and one middle-aged male, age 41-60, from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Of the Woodbury County residents with the virus, 1,128 are considered to be recovered.

In neighboring Dakota County, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, raising the county's total to 1,579, second most in the Cornhusker state, behind only Douglas, the most populous county. Dakota County's death toll stood at 17.

The region's total in counties that make up The Journal's coverage area climbed to 5,348 Thursday, up from 5,034 a day earlier.