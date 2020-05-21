Five more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Siouxland; first on Winnebago reservation

SIOUX CITY -- Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Woodbury County Thursday, pushing the death toll from the respiratory illness to 25.
Two other deaths from the virus were reported in The Journal's coverage area -- the first on the Winnebago Tribe's reservation in Thurston County, Nebraska, and the second overall in Crawford County, Iowa.
The number of new novel coronavirus cases in Woodbury County rose by 86 over the last 24 hours, raising the total in Iowa's fifth largest county to 2,448, second most in the state behind only Polk, the most populous county.
Siouxland District Health reported the deaths of two older males, ages 61-80, and one middle-aged male, age 41-60, from COVID-19 related illnesses.
Of the Woodbury County residents with the virus, 1,128 are considered to be recovered.
In neighboring Dakota County, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, raising the county's total to 1,579, second most in the Cornhusker state, behind only Douglas, the most populous county. Dakota County's death toll stood at 17.
The region's total in counties that make up The Journal's coverage area climbed to 5,348 Thursday, up from 5,034 a day earlier.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said in a daily update that the two Sioux City hospitals are caring for 81 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from the last two days. That number can also include patients from outside Woodbury County.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, an area that includes much of Northwest Iowa, 82 people were hospitalized Wednesday, and 36 people are in intensive care beds. A report on the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website said that 576 hospital beds and 91 intensive care beds remain available in RMCC3. The region had 27 patients on ventilators, and 85 ventilators were available.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.