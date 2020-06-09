Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA CITY -- The death toll from COVID-19 continued to climb Tuesday in Siouxland as five more area residents succumbed to the respiratory illness.

Dakota County confirmed 3 new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the northeast Nebraska county's total up to 30. The county health department reported no new confirmed cases of the virus, though.

In Northwest Iowa, two more deaths were reported over the last 24 hours -- the first in O'Brien County and the fourth overall in Buena Vista County.

Buena Vista reported 42 new cases Tuesday, raising its total to 1,212 cases, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 5 p.m. That's the third most among Siouxland counties, behind only Woodbury and Dakota.

Last week, Tyson Foods announced that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested. The vast majority of the plant's workers reside in Buena Vista County.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday in Woodbury County, where the death toll stood at 38.