Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Siouxland Tuesday

DAKOTA CITY -- The death toll from COVID-19 continued to climb Tuesday in Siouxland as five more area residents succumbed to the respiratory illness.
Dakota County confirmed 3 new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the northeast Nebraska county's total up to 30. The county health department reported no new confirmed cases of the virus, though.
In Northwest Iowa, two more deaths were reported over the last 24 hours -- the first in O'Brien County and the fourth overall in Buena Vista County.
Buena Vista reported 42 new cases Tuesday, raising its total to 1,212 cases, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 5 p.m. That's the third most among Siouxland counties, behind only Woodbury and Dakota.
Last week, Tyson Foods announced that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19. That's a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested. The vast majority of the plant's workers reside in Buena Vista County.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday in Woodbury County, where the death toll stood at 38.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Woodbury County reported 16 more cases out of 256 new tests, bringing the case total to 2,945, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement that 2,182 cases have met the criteria for recovery.
As of Tuesday, the two hospitals in Sioux City were caring for 65 COVID-19 patients, up one from the previous day.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 75 people were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, unchanged from Monday, according to state data. Four had been admitted within the past 24 hours. Thirty-three patients were being treated in ICU units and 22 were on ventilators, according to the state.
