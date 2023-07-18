SIOUX CITY — This Siouxland native has a passion for helping small businesses find their niche.

As market manager for the Sioux City Farmers Market, Becky Barnes oversees two weekly farmers markets with approximately 32 vendors selling everything from homemade dog treats, to knitted goods to farm-fresh vegetables.

"I love Sioux City because it's small enough where you know everybody," Barnes said.

She said Sioux City is filled with entrepreneurs ready to start that next new business.

"Everybody is just all in when there's a new business coming to town. Being at the market and seeing all the small businesses flourish, that's what I like. You watch them start and then to see them grow and move to a storefront or grow an online business. That's what I love about Sioux City and the farmers market."

The Journal asked Barnes five questions about her work, the Sioux City Farmers Market and her plans for the future.

What is your favorite item to pick up at the Farmers Market and why?

My favorite things to pick up at the Farmers Market are the amazing tips from the farmers and makers! They are full of so much wisdom and can answer any questions you have about the products they grow and make. It's always a great experience to chat with them and learn something new!

How did you come to get this position?

I got really lucky when the former market manager approached me about the position. I decided to take the plunge and applied, and I'm so glad I did! This has been one of the best experiences of my life -- the board of directors, vendors, and the people in the community have made this position truly fulfilling.

How long does it take to set up for the market each week?

Every Wednesday and Saturday, the team and I get up bright and early and arrive at 6:30. We help the vendors get into their places, as well as put out signs, barricades, tables, umbrellas, and more, and usually wrap up around 1:30 p.m. But we don't just stop there -- there's also office work that needs to be done in order to keep the market running smoothly.

What makes a top-notch Farmers Market?

Without the incredible people behind it, the farmers market wouldn't be as amazing as it is! From the patrons to the vendors and the generous sponsors -- everyone plays an important part in making it so special. We are so lucky to have such an amazing community making it all possible.

Is there some type of business or entrepreneur you’d like to attract to the Sioux City market?

Currently, we are looking for small businesses that make/produce their own cheese/dairy products, artisan bread, and/or pasta. If you or someone you know who makes those items, we want you to join us at the Sioux City Farmers Market and share your delicious creations with the community! There's nothing like trying new and unique products, and we're proud to offer a wide variety of options for everyone.