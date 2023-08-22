SIOUX CITY — This summer, Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan got back into public racing.

In July, the 2016 Olympian and women's world record holder in the 4x1500m relay had the best time in the women's division of Chicago's "Beer Mile World Classic." Actually, the 2011 Sioux City East grad didn't just ahead of everyone else, she smashed a world record for the event. Houlihan's time of 5:43.81 made her the first female competitor to get under the six-minute mark for the Beer Mile World Classic which has runners drink a beer before each lap.

The record-breaking performance came more than two years after the 30-year-old Houlihan received a four-year suspension from national and international competition for testing positive for the substance nandrolone, an anabolic steroid prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). She's claimed the positive was the result of a tainted pork burrito from a food truck near the campus of the University of Oregon where she trained and has unsuccessfully appealed the ruling. She's barred until January 2025 which is after the Paris Olympics.

Back in May, Houlihan's track spikes from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics (where she finished 11th in the 5000m finals) were one of more than 100 pieces of memorabilia from local athletes, teams and clubs to be featured in the opening of a new permanent sports exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum.

"It means a lot," Houlihan said about being recognized in a permanent exhibit of her hometown's public museum.

Sioux City's first female Olympian, and her mother, Connie Houlihan, a decorated runner in her own right, talked to the Journal about returning to racing, how she's been occupying her time and what comes next.

Tell me how something like the "Beer Mile World Classic" event came together?

Shelby Houlihan: (I was) invited to go do it about a month before. I had never done one before and had no idea what to expect. It sounded like a very fun event and I just wanted to go and have a really good time ... I had no idea what to expect but, you know, the beer set well in my stomach and I got to chase them guys around the track, which was also really fun to do.

How did it feel returning to public racing?

Shelby Houlihan: It's something I've missed the last few years and it was everything that I wanted it to be and more. Everyone was so nice and it was really nice to meet a lot of new people, make some new friends and just feel that competitiveness, again. Go through the motions of getting ready to race and all these things. It just felt like no time had passed and I was just like, kind of right back into it. So that was that was really nice to feel that.

US Trials Houlihan Athletics United States' Shelby Houlihan, right, reacts after finishing a women's 5000m heat during the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

Outside of getting ready for something like that, how have you been occupying your time right now?

Shelby Houlihan: I've still been training at a really high level, not a lot has changed as far as that goes. If anything, I'm just a little less intensity with the training. But, other than that, I'm back in school. I'm getting a master's degree in sport and performance psychology, online, with National University. So honestly, between training and school, I'm pretty busy. I don't have a lot of free time.

How is it training and practicing while you’re in this kind of limbo and unsure of what competitions you are even training or practicing for?

Shelby Houlihan: That's been really difficult. Honestly, I've really had to get back to my love of the sport. I've always loved it. It's never been an issue for me. I enjoy training. I enjoy working out. But having to do everything by myself has been an adjustment. And it's been hard because when I have days where I don't feel great in workouts, it's hard not to go into those dark places and have those pity parties. But it's something that I've gotten better at over the last year and a half. And yeah it's just kind of a work in progress I think. But I'm getting better at it every every time I workout. And I'm at the point now where I'm really looking forward to getting ready to put myself back into racing.

Houlihan Run dedication Shelby Houlihan smiles while listening to speeches during a dedication ceremony Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, for Houlihan Run, a section of a Sioux …

What are you still hoping to accomplish and what will help you get there?

Shelby Houlihan: I would love to make another Olympic team, some more world championship teams. I'd like to come away with some medals. Hopefully chase some world records, some more American records. I just feel like I have a lot of potential left and I just don't feel like I'm ready to be done yet ... My family has been everything to me and they're a huge reason why I've been able to continue taking steps forward.

Connie Houlihan: It's just been a long haul, the whole thing, and very hard on all of us. So we've had to learn how to live a different life too because we were so involved in everything that she did, right, it was fun. And so then you're kind of left open ended. You don't know what to do with yourself.