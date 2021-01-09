Five sickened in Wakefield, Neb. carbon monoxide leak

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Five individuals were sickened in a carbon monoxide leak at a Wakefield establishment Friday night.

At around 10:27 p.m. Friday, Wakefield Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Countyline Lanes and Dining, 311 Main St., "for a suspected gas leak with people down," according to a press release from the Dixon County Sheriff's Office.

Five patients were transported via ambulance to local hospitals where they were treated and later released, while 11 others were checked and released on scene. There were no fatalities.

An investigation determined that carbon monoxide was at fault.

In a post on its Facebook page, Countyline Lanes and Dining wrote that they will be closed during the weekend.

"We had a furnace malfunction and will be replacing it. Sorry to all our customers for what has happen. Everyone is OK and thanks to everyone that helped," the eatery and bowling alley wrote in its post.

Wakefield Fire and Rescue was assisted on scene by Allen Fire and Rescue, Emerson Fire and Rescue, Wayne Fire, Providence Medical Center, local law enforcement, Black Hills Energy and city utilities.

