HINTON, Iowa — The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C-60 in Hinton.

According to a press release, five vehicles were involved in the collision which was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday. The driver of a gold Nissan traveling northbound sideswiped two cars stopped at a red light at the intersection. The vehicle then proceeded to strike a gray GMC Denali traveling westbound on C-60. The Nissan then hit a pickup truck waiting at the red light facing south.

The Nissan finally came to rest in the middle of the roadway, according to the press release.

One individual was taken to Mercy Health Care in Sioux City by Hinton Ambulance. Another victim was transported to Orange City Health Care by Merrill Ambulance.

The names of those involved in the accident are not being released at this time.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Hinton Police Department, Hinton Fire Department, Merrill Fire Department, Plymouth County Conservation Department, Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa State Patrol.