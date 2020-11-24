Five years later, Iowa turkey farmers reflect on an outbreak that decimated their flocks

In the end, despite all the hardships, it was a success story of agricultural disease management -- the last known outbreak in Iowa was reported in early June 2015, less than two months after the outbreaks began. Iowa's turkeys were repopulated, and reportedly none of the state's turkey farmers went out of business as a result of the bird flu. The new security protocols, meanwhile, leave Iowa's turkey farms in a better position to weather any future outbreaks.

"There's definitely a heightened awareness amongst the farmers, of what they need to be doing to protect the health of the birds," Irwin said.

The 2015 avian influenza was solely a bird problem, as it was not known to have infected any humans. It was obvious from the outset early this year, Christiansen said, that COVID-19 would not be a problem for birds, and indeed it was not.

He still keeps an eye out for any new bird ailment on the radar, as does Berg. The Iowa Turkey Federation and the Iowa Department of Agriculture do the same.

"We still continue today to have meetings to discuss how we plan and prepare for another disease outbreak so that we can quickly address it," Irwin said.