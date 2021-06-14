Flag Day origins traced to Second Continental Congress

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. The Congress passed a resolution designating that the flag of the 13 United States have "13 stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation."

In 1885, Bernard Cigrand, a small-town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day, to be celebrated across the country every June 14.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.

For this year's Flag Day, The Journal highlighted flags at three prominent sites in the metro area.

At top is an array of U.S. flags at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. At left is a 15-star U.S. flag flying at the Floyd Monument that was the version at the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. And, at bottom right is a tattered World War II-era flag on display under glass at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. It flew on the landing craft support vessel known as “Mighty Midget” from 1944 to 1946.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0