Flatbed Services building a total loss after Friday morning fire; no injuries

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Flatbed Services building in the Sioux City metro industrial area was left a smoldering wreck after a Friday morning blaze.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to the blaze at 2260 Andrew Ave. at around 5:57 a.m. Friday. Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Frank Fulton said later Friday morning that the building was a total loss.

Fulton said the business offered repairs for flatbeds and large trucks. A few flatbeds and some other equipment were inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Fulton said there were no injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez said it could take "a week or so" for the investigation to conclude.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were aided at the scene by the 185th Fire Department and Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue.

