Flatbed Services building a total loss after Friday morning fire; no injuries

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to a fire at Flatbed Services, 2260 Andrew Ave., Friday morning. The building was a total loss, and there were no injuries reported.
Mason Dockter
SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Flatbed Services building in the Sioux City metro industrial area was left a smoldering wreck after a Friday morning blaze.
Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to the blaze at 2260 Andrew Ave. at around 5:57 a.m. Friday. Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Frank Fulton said later Friday morning that the building was a total loss.
Fulton said the business offered repairs for flatbeds and large trucks. A few flatbeds and some other equipment were inside the structure at the time of the fire.
Fulton said there were no injuries in the fire.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez said it could take "a week or so" for the investigation to conclude.
Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were aided at the scene by the 185th Fire Department and Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue.
Fire wagon
An image of a fire wagon taken March 3, 1934.
Journal file photo
Pumping Billy
This undated photo shows a fire pump being pulled by team of horses.
Journal file photo
Fire Station No. 4
Sioux City firemen relax between calls at Fire Station No. 4, 14th and Nebraska streets.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire Station No. 4
The living quarters of Sioux City Fire Station No. 4, 14th and Nebraska streets, surround the fire pole.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire Station No. 1
Sioux City Fire Station No. 1 firemen practice their ladder skills. The building is still standing at 408 Water St.
Sioux City Public Museum
Historical fire station
Leeds residents stand outside the Leeds Volunteer Fire Company. The fire house was built in 1892 and quickly became a social gathering area for the community.
Provided
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
The Sioux City Fire Department horse team of Corbett and Sullivan is shown racing at Evans Driving Park in 1894. Corbett died in 1914.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Fire Station No. 5.
Horses pull riders outside the Sioux City Fire Station No. 5. at 14th and Nebraska streets in 1892. A new method for alerting people to fire wagons was needed in 1889, according to a Journal article from the time.
Sioux City Public Museum
1918 fire truck
This 1918 Mack fire truck was donated to the Sioux City Public Museum after Irving F. Jensen purchased it from a fire department in New York.
Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga
Fire equipment
A portrait in front of a fire truck.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire equipment
Sioux City firemen are pictured.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Fire House No. 1
Fire House No. 1 is shown.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire House No. 3
Fire House No. 3, 1891-1929.
Sioux City Public Museum
Paddy and Prince
Fire horses Paddy and Prince.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire equimpent
Fire equipment is paraded down a Sioux City street.
Sioux City Public Museum
Fire House No. 5
Fire House No. 5, located near the Sioux City stockyards, is shown in this Jan. 4, 1953, photo.
Journal archives
Paddy & Prince 1908
Fire horses Paddy and Prince won the 1908 world championship with a time of 1:15.
Journal file photo
Ambulance practice
Fireman Vern Peterson, left, and Fire Lt. Jim Reese practice stretcher handling beside the fire department's newly leased ambulance in this undated photo.
Sioux City Public Museum
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.