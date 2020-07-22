Flight 232 survivor returns to memorial site, shares emotional memories after more than 30 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- On a sweltering Tuesday afternoon, Yisroel Brownstein was overcome with emotion walking through a memorial set up to commemorate the legacy of United Airlines Flight 232, a Denver-to-Chicago flight that crash landed outside of Sioux City in 1989.

The 40-year-old Chicago-based clinical psychologist admitted his visit to the site was a last-minute decision, conceived over the course of a few days.

Brownstein needed to see the site for his own mental well-being. Plus he wanted to return to the community that changed the course of his life forever.

Of the 296 people on board of the ill-fated Flight 232 when it crashed 31 years ago, 112 passengers died while 184 passengers survived.

Only 9 years old at the time, Brownstein was one of the survivors.

"People thought I had returned to Sioux City before now and I let them assume that," he explained. "This is the first time I've been back in 31 years."

Then, a fourth grader living in Chicago, Brownstein was traveling alone on Flight 232. The son of an Orthodox Jewish rabbi and a "hippie mom," he was heading back home after visiting a friend in Denver when the DC-10 crashed in a farm field, a few miles south of Sioux City.