SIOUX CITY -- The 30th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 232 will be remembered during a program Friday in Sioux City.
A jumbo jet carrying 296 people experienced hydraulic failure flying from Denver to Chicago on July 19, 1989. The crippled DC-10 crash landed at Sioux Gateway Airport. A total of 112 people were killed but 184 people survived, many thanks to the heroic efforts of local emergency responders.
Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, 2600 Expedition Court, will host a free admission open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. In the evening, aviation museum staff will connect, via Facebook Live and Skype, with a private group gathered in Denver, including Flight 232 crew member Susan White.
The aviation museum is also home to an exhibit dedicated to the Flight 232 crash and response, including a scale model of the DC-10 and the seat used by Capt. Al Haynes.
The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., preserves the memories of the circumstances of Flight 232 through several educational experiences. A compelling video captures the moment of the crash and the heroic actions of hundreds of volunteers.
The Flight 232 Memorial, located along the riverfront in Chris Larsen Park, is made up of large stones along a path leading to a lower plaza. Each of the stones has a cast brass plaque with a moving quote about the people who aided in the effort or words spoken by rescuers themselves.