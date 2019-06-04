SIOUX CITY -- Rapper Flo Rida and blues rocker George Thorogood will headline the 29th annual Saturday in the Park on July 6.
The free music festival at Sioux City's Grandview Park also will feature indie rocker Liz Phair, soul and rock artist Con Brio and the country duo Michigan Rattlers.
SITP organizers unveiled the main stage lineup in a news release at 11 p.m. Tuesday. In the past, headliners usually were announced by April, but organizers recently acknowledged that booking top acts this year was more difficult due to the proximity of the festival to the 4th of July, and the decision by some artists to either take that time off or perform in Europe.
Flo Rida is best known for his 2008 breakout single "Low," which was No. 1 on the U.S. charts for 10 weeks and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release. During his career, he has sold over 80 million records worldwide, with a catalog of hits that also include "Right Round," "Club Can't Handle Me," "Good Feeling," "Wild Ones," "Whistle," "I Cry," "G.D.F.R." and "My House."
The Carol City, Florida, rapper, singer and songwriter released several new singles last year, including "Dancer" and “Sweet Sensation."
Flo Rida, Nelly and TLC are teaming up on a 21-city concert tour of North American amphitheaters this summer. The tour opens July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers rose to fame in the early 1980s with the bluesy rock hit “Bad to the Bone." The band also won acclaim for covering Hank Williams’ “Move it On Over” and Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love?”
Thorogood, a singer and songwriter from Wilmington, Delaware, is backed by his longtime band: Jeff Simon, drums, percussion; Bill Blough, bass guitar; Jim Suhler, rhythm guitar; and Buddy Leach, saxophone.
Since forming in 1974, the group has recorded 16 million albums and played more than 8,000 shows around the globe. Their current tour, "Good to Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock," celebrates their 45th year of performing.
Saturday in the Park, co-founded by Dave Bernstein and Adam Feiges in 1991, has grown into one of the top free outdoor musical festivals in the Midwest, annually attracting crowds in excess of 20,000. Over the years, a number of legendary artists have played at the bandshell, from Aretha Franklin and Bonnie Raitt to B.B. King and Carlos Santana.
Jason Isbell and Boz Scaggs were the co-headliners for the 2018 festival.
Bernstein is scheduled to talk about all of the 2019 performers at a news conference Wednesday.
SITP previously announced the lineup for its secondary stage, known as the Abe Stage for its proximity to a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the park. The headliners will be reggae singer, rapper and beatboxer Matthew Paul Miller, known by his Hebrew and stage name of Matisyahu, and Claudia Alexandria Feliciano, a San Jose rapper who goes by the name Snow Tha Product.
Other Abe Stage performers will include: Trufeelz, Arson City, Artificial Stars, Brady Raps/Psychedelic Sidekick, Gallivant, Winter Wayfarer and the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is again the title sponsor for this year's festival.