NORTH SIOUX CITY -- South Dakota and federal emergency management officials will be available next week in North Sioux City to answer questions about flood insurance and other flood-related matters.
A public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday at North Sioux City Hall, 504 River Drive.
Officials from the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies will discuss how to obtain National Flood Insurance Program coverage and answer other flood-related questions. The National Weather Service also will discuss the weather forecast for coming months.