DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- The community of Dakota Dunes is awaiting the crest of the swollen Missouri River early next week, which could overwhelm the town's riverbank protections.
An evacuation advisory first issued Saturday night remains in effect for residents.
Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley told the Journal Sunday that the projected Missouri River elevations of early next week could be "problematic."
"They've been getting up to a point where we believe that the water surface elevations will overtop some of our riverbanks possibly," Dooley said. "In that light, we have been advising people to relocate, because if we get either an overtopping or something breaches or whatever, roads could get inundated and make travel difficult."
If river levels reach a certain level and water gets into the lift station, Dooley said the community's sanitary sewer could be shut off. Residents are advised to plug their basement sanitary sewer, shut off their dehumidifiers, air conditioners, irrigation systems and water softeners, and try to relocate.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls forecasts the Missouri River at the Sioux City area will crest at around 30.8 feet Tuesday afternoon. The river, which rose after heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, is forecast to stay at or above 30 feet until the early morning hours Friday.
This will be the third time this year the community's levees and riverbanks will be challenged by high waters. Dooley said Dakota Dunes' riverbank protection will need to undergo "some rehab" at some point after the current flooding ends. This year, he said, the river hasn't reached a low enough level for community leaders to assess any damage.
"Back in June and March we kind of hit these same levels and were able to get by, but every event is a little bit different," Dooley said.
Dooley said he's heard some local hotels and the KOA campground are filling up with displaced residents. No emergency shelter has been set up at this point.
"When people call me and ask me what to do, I tell them, 'Hey I relocated my family, so,'" Dooley said. "If you wait until you know for sure, it's too late."
Curious non-Dunes residents, Dooley said, need to stay away from the community during the flooding.
In Sioux County, the Sheriff's Department reported on Twitter Saturday that floodwaters have gone over the roadway at County Road B30 (360th Street) just west of County Road K22, about three miles east of Hudson, Iowa, and that water is going over County Road 13 (10th Street) on the west side of Hawarden, Iowa.
Meanwhile, the Big Sioux River is already in a major flood stage at both Hawarden and Akron, Iowa.
Near Hawarden, the Big Sioux was above 32.6 feet Sunday afternoon, with a crest of 33 feet anticipated during the early morning hours Monday. Several roadways could be at risk of flooding at that level, and some basements and sewers could begin to have water issues.
At Akron, the Big Sioux was above 21.3 feet Sunday afternoon, with a crest of 22.2 feet forecast for Monday evening. At that level, portions of Highway 48 would be at risk of flooding, along with many acres of farmland and some farm houses.