PONCA, Neb. -- Flooding in the Aowa Creek at the south end of Ponca caused flooding of streets and residential basements Wednesday, but by Thursday much of the flooding had receded.
Josh Blatchford, the Ponca Chief of Police, said Thursday "the waters have receded as of last night," and crews got to work cleaning washed-up sand and mud from the streets of the community. Much of the southeast corner of the community had flooding.
Roughly 75 volunteers worked filling sandbags during the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday to protect vulnerable residences. Blatchford said volunteers used an estimated 58 tons of sand.
Despite their best efforts, Blatchford said some residents "did have quite a bit of water in their basements."