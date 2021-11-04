 Skip to main content
Florida man purchases scratch-off ticket in Sioux City, wins $10,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Florida man has won a $10,000 lottery prize on a ticket he purchased in Sioux City.

According to a statement from the Iowa Lottery, Jayson Zortman, of Winter Park, Florida, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$100,000 Holiday Crossword" scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Fleet Farm Fuel, 5860 Sunnybrook Drive, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery's Mason City regional office.

The $100,000 Holiday Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $100,000, 15 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.29.

