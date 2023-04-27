SIOUX CITY -- A motor vehicle crash disabled traffic signals on Sioux City's north side.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division, the traffic signals at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Place will be out of operation for an undetermined amount of time.
Motorists are being asked to reduce their speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs until parts can be obtained to make the repairs.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
