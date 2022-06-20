Floyd river campsite rock to tell the story of Sgt. Floyd, Lewis & Clark in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – After the death and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd, Lewis and Clark spent a night beside the Floyd River before continuing upstream.

East of Floyd Boulevard, approximately where the expedition team stayed for the night, a memorial rock is being painted with the story of Floyd, Lewis and Clark from Aug. 20, 1804 to Aug. 21, 1804.

Dan Whitlock, a member of the Sergeant Floyd Tri-State Chapter and the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation, said the campsite in Sioux City has been known for years.

After Sgt. Floyd was buried on the then-unnamed Floyd Bluff, Lewis and Clark boarded their boats and went a short distance upriver before camping near what is now called Floyd River, according to their journals.

The land to the west of the Floyd River where the campsite was believed to be was owned by The Andersons fertilizer supplier, Whitlock said. When the city started the Chris Larsen Riverfront Development Project, the city was able to obtain that section of land.

“Now that property that we know is close, if not the exact place Lewis and Clark camped, is part of the park,” he said.

Whitlock began asking the city how they were going to honor the site around two years ago. The city had planned on putting up a sign, but Whitlock felt more could be done. He proposed hiring Ray “Bubby” Sorensen II -- the artist who created the Freedom Rock project -- to create something similar to honor Floyd, as well as Lewis and Clark’s campsite.

Whitlock said it would be another way to encourage people off of the highway and teach about Floyd, Lewis and Clark.

“We could provide more information and make another stopping point,” he said.

The city agreed to the project. The boulder, found near Anthon, was installed in October and Sorensen was able to start painting on June 13.

Sorensen has been working on the project from around 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day since arriving.

Titled the Floyd River Campsite Rock, there are five images on the boulder: Floyd’s sickness, his burial, the Lewis and Clark campsite, a portrait of Floyd and an American flag with 15 stars and stripes. (In the period between about 1795 and 1818, the flag had 15 stars and 15 stripes, despite the country having had more than 15 states beginning with the admission of Tennessee in 1796. The number of stripes went back to 13 in 1818.)

Whitlock said the painting is expected to be finished by June 20 with informational signage to be installed at a later date. He hopes to have everything in place for an Aug. 20 dedication ceremony.

The project is estimated to total around $35,000 to $40,000, Whitlock said. It is being completely paid for by the Sergeant Floyd Tri-State Chapter. He said they have raised $33,770 from private donations, company donations and grants from the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation, Missouri River Historical Development and Fund for Siouxland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.