LE MARS, Iowa — On Tuesday, June 13, the Floyd Valley Foundation will host its 26th annual "Helping Children" Benefit Golf Tournament at the Willow Creek Golf Course (935 Park Lane) in Le Mars.

According to a release, the benefit is an 18-hole, four-person scramble-style event with a $300 fee per team which covers the golfing itself as well a light breakfast and lunch. Hole prizes and incentives are a part of the scramble, including a chance to get $10,000 toward the purchase of a car.

Since the Floyd Valley Foundation Golf Tournament got going in 1997, its raised more than $280,000 for pediatric services at Floyd Valley Healthcare and thousands of golfers have taken part. Per the release, the event raised $29,000 in 2002 which was used to buy ultrasound and screening equipment.

To schedule a tee time, people can call the golf course at 712-546-6849 or dial 712-546-3348 to get additional info from Floyd Valley Healthcare Foundation Manager Amy Harnack.