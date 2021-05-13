Floyd Valley Health offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 and up

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Community Health will begin offering Pfizer vaccine appointments to anyone 12 years of age and older beginning the week of May 17.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 712-546-3335. These vaccinations will be offered at no charge.

Those vaccinated will be required to remain for 15 minutes of observation after receiving the vaccine, with 30 minutes of observation being recommended for patients who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past, such as to other vaccines, oral medications, foods, bees, etc.

Appointments for follow-up will be made for 21 days after the initial vaccination. Individuals that have received both shots of a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or a single injection of Johnson & Johnson are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final vaccination.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine is not currently recommended in:

• Individuals under 12

• Individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine (see Full EUA Prescribing Information at fda.gov).

• Individuals with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylactic, etc.) to any prior vaccine or other SC/IM/IV injection. However, if individuals experienced a less severe reaction vaccine is recommended.

