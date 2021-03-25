Floyd Valley Healthcare opening COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 18 and up

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare is opening up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to anyone 18 and older, regardless of their county of residence.

The Le Mars hospital made the announcement in a statement issued Thursday. Appointments can be made online at FloydValley.org, or, those without internet access can call 712-546-3646. According to the website, immunizations will be provided next Wednesday and Thursday.

The statement said a form of identification, such as a driver's license, as well as insurance information should be brought to the appointment. There is an administration fee associated with vaccination, which the statement said is covered by most insurance providers.

Those vaccinated will be required to remain for 15 minutes of observation after receiving the vaccine, with 30 minutes of observation being recommended for patients who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past, such as to oral medications, foods, bees, etc.

"Due to social distancing concerns and potential adverse reactions with this new vaccine, we are discouraging all staff from one entity or facility to receive the vaccine at once, but spreading vaccinations for your staff through the various clinic times," the statement said.