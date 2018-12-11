Try 1 month for 99¢
Floyd Valley Healthcare logo
This is the new logo that Floyd Valley adopted to reflect its new name.

LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare is inviting those who would otherwise be alone on Christmas to share Christmas dinner in the hospital's cafeteria.

Christmas dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Le Mars hospital, 714 Lincoln St. N.E.

"In a tradition that started nearly 20 years ago, we would like to invite those who would otherwise be alone to share dinner with our staff," said Kathy Massey, dietary manager.

Those interested in attending the dinner are asked to notify the Floyd Valley Dietary Department by calling 546-3395 or 1-800-642-6074 ext. 3395 by Dec. 21.

