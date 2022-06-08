Following GOP nomination in Woodbury County Attorney race, James Loomis looks ahead to November

SIOUX CITY -- As he watched the elections results results Tuesday night at the home of one of his supporters, James Loomis sat running his hands through his hair while others in the room chatted, laughed and clapped as more votes were counted.

With all the precincts reporting and his victory secured, Loomis yelled "Yes!" while pumping his fist in the air.

In a high-profile race for the Republican nomination for Woodbury County Attorney, Loomis eked out a 144-vote win over his fellow Assistant County Attorney Jacklyn Fox.

“We had worked hard, myself and everyone that helped me, so I was optimistic going into it,” Loomis said at his victory party, where he celebrated with a glass of sparkling apple cider. “I'm relieved that I can now look ahead to the General Election in November."

Loomis, a prosecutor in the county attorney's office for 19 years, turned his attention to the general election campaign against his current boss, County Attorney Patrick Jennings. Jennings, who is seeking a fifth, four-year term, was unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

"The first step is to continue with the same message that I started with back on Jan. 11,” Loomis said. “It's a message that I believe will make the County Attorney's office serve more effectively and serve the people better. I am not here to be negative; I am here to bring what I think will make things better.”

Loomis, who was endorsed by a long list of current and former local law enforcement officials, will remain in the county attorney's office while running for the top job. When asked about running against his boss, Loomis said he was confident that relationship would not be compromised.