Following snowy Thursday, get ready for frigid Siouxland weekend

SIOUX CITY -- Following a day of blowing winds whipping around more than 2 inches of snow, much of Siouxland will be experiencing a weekend with temps more than 20 degrees below average.

About 2 inches fell in Sioux City overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, while somewhat heavier accumulations were reported to the east and north. Peterson and Sioux Rapids, Iowa, had 2.5 and 2.8 inches, respectively, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Northwest winds of 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph, caused whiteout conditions on highways, and many schools either cancelled classes Thursday or opted for a late start.

By mid-day Thursday, the system was largely gone from Siouxland. In its place was blustery conditions, according to Brad Adams, observing program leader with the NWS in Sioux Falls.

"Friday should see sunshine and a high of around 23 degrees," Adams said. "A cold front will bring Friday night's low down to a chilly 4 degrees."

Saturday will begin with a 60 percent for snow in Siouxland and a daytime high of 12.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Some areas may see up to 2 inches of snow," Adams said. "However, this weather system will be weaker and shouldn't be accompanied by wind gusts."