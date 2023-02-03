SIOUX CITY — The Food Bank of Siouxland voiced its disapproval this week for a pair of bills, one in the Iowa House and one in the Iowa Senate, that would place added restrictions on the food assistance program known as SNAP.

Under proposals from Republican state legislators, low-income people seeking to utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would need to work at least 20 hours a week and would be subject to additional identity verification.

Critique

“Both bills will make it difficult for those who need food assistance to qualify for SNAP and stay on the program, impeding progress toward self-sufficiency,” the Food Bank of Siouxland said in a statement.

There are exceptions to the proposed work requirement for people who are: pregnant, medically certified as physically or mentally unfit for employment, caretakers for dependent children under age 1, parents to kids with serious medical conditions and disabilities, participating in treatment and rehab programs or receiving compensation with other work requirements. But the Food Bank noted there are individuals and families in the region, not addressed by those exceptions, who could be impacted by the changes Iowa House File 3 and Senate Bill 1105 would bring about.

“Families who have two vehicles would be restricted from SNAP most likely right away. In many of the counties in Northwest Iowa, public transportation between towns or communities is nonexistent. Vehicles are needed to get to places of employment, school, the grocery store, etc,” the Food Bank said. “Various items make up assets and should not be an indicator of a family or individual’s food needs.”

SNAP benefits change (copy) Nick Todd moves a fork truck loaded with produce towards a cooler Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa.

Intent

Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, who ran a hearing on the changes, said the intent is to ensure continued viability of the food assistance programs.

“These programs provide a necessary safety net for low-income Iowans, and the Legislature wants to make sure the Iowans receiving assistance from these programs are truly eligible,” he said. A Jan. 27 piece from the Journal’s Des Moines Bureau noted: “House Republicans moved the SNAP bill just two days after approving $345 million in new state spending on private school financial aid, a program that has no income restrictions.”

Jeneary is one of five Siouxland representatives whose name appears on the House bill. The others are Reps. Steve Holt, Denison; Skyler Wheeler, Hull; John Wills, Spirit Lake and Jacob Bossman, Sioux City. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, is the chairperson of the State Senate Committee on Health and Human Services proposing the bill.

Funding for SNAP comes from by the federal government and is jointly administered by the federal and state governments to individuals and families who meet income restrictions. In budget year 2020, Iowa’s share of administrative costs for SNAP totaled $22 million. The state’s average administrative costs of $27.84 per case per month is 18th-lowest among U.S. states, according to federal data.

“When similar rules were rescinded in Pennsylvania, the state saved just over $3 million, while adding 100,000 people back to the program,” the Food Bank of Siouxland said.

Impacts

Through the end of the week of Jan. 22, 2023: The bill still had language limiting SNAP users to only foods approved for the WIC program for expectant mothers, such a move would take meat, fish, poultry and nuts off the table. However, Republicans have said they plan to amend that language and eliminate only candy and soft drinks, except for zero-calorie beverages.

“In a state which prides itself on the production of pork, turkey, and chicken (among others), it is disheartening to see these items cut from the list of choices,” the Food Bank said of the suggestion.

In 2022, about 279,000 Iowans made use of the SNAP program each and every month. Overhauls to the assistance structure would require federal approval.

The same year, the Food Bank of Siouxland helped distribute about 2.75 million meals.