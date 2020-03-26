Food Bank of Siouxland partner with Tyson, YMCA to provide protein for those in need

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson Foods and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA began giving out a truckload of meat Thursday to help feed needy individuals financially struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assorted packages of protein will continue to be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the YMCA's parking lot at 601 Riverview Drive in South Sioux City until the donation has been fully distributed. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the YMCA at 404-402-8439.

"This incredible generosity will help countless families in need," Food Bank of Siouxland's executive director Linda Scheid said. "This donation will help not only those who have struggled with food insecurity prior to the virus, but now individuals and families who have lost their paychecks may find themselves needing assistance, perhaps for the very first time in their lives."

Scheid said Rhonda Robson, CEO for the YMCA, offered not only to have a semi-truck parked in their lot to allow for easy access to those seeking assistance, but also organized the volunteers to hand out the meat.

"The YMCA is all about bringing the community together, especially in a time of crisis; we are honored to be able to help in this way," Robson said.

Tyson, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, has its flagship beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, and also has a pork plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.