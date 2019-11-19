Food Bank of Siouxland's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser set for Feb. 7
Food Bank of Siouxland's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser set for Feb. 7

Food Bank of Siouxland

Food is unloaded at the Food Bank of Siouxland in 2014.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland is pleased to announce that Seaboard Triumph Foods will again serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the Food Bank of Siouxland's 16th annual "Empty Bowls" hunger awareness event.

This year’s dinner with live and silent auction to benefit the Food Bank will be held Feb. 7 at the Sioux City Convention Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social, music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar, live auction preview, and silent auction. The dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction.

Part of an international effort to fight hunger, the dinner draws over 600 guests and is often sold out before the event date. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 12.

For the event local artists from beginners to the experienced create hand-crafted bowls. Guests receive a bowl to keep, along with enjoying a meal of soups donated by area restaurants and chefs, fresh bread, and desserts by Hy-Vee Bakery.

Randy Stabe and Clint Voss from Stabe Auction & Realty will be the auctioneers for the event.

“Empty Bowls is the perfect example of how Siouxland comes together to help support the work to feed our hungry community. From sponsors to donors to artists to volunteers and guests, it is a tremendous evening that demonstrates that we believe hunger is not acceptable. Together, we are making a difference in the fight against hunger,” said Linda Scheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

