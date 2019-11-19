Food Bank of Siouxland's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser set for Feb. 7

SIOUX CITY -- The Food Bank of Siouxland is pleased to announce that Seaboard Triumph Foods will again serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the Food Bank of Siouxland's 16th annual "Empty Bowls" hunger awareness event.
This year’s dinner with live and silent auction to benefit the Food Bank will be held Feb. 7 at the Sioux City Convention Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a social, music, Koated Kernels Popcorn Bar, live auction preview, and silent auction. The dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction.
Part of an international effort to fight hunger, the dinner draws over 600 guests and is often sold out before the event date. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 12.
For the event local artists from beginners to the experienced create hand-crafted bowls. Guests receive a bowl to keep, along with enjoying a meal of soups donated by area restaurants and chefs, fresh bread, and desserts by Hy-Vee Bakery.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
Randy Stabe and Clint Voss from Stabe Auction & Realty will be the auctioneers for the event.
“Empty Bowls is the perfect example of how Siouxland comes together to help support the work to feed our hungry community. From sponsors to donors to artists to volunteers and guests, it is a tremendous evening that demonstrates that we believe hunger is not acceptable. Together, we are making a difference in the fight against hunger,” said Linda Scheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.
At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2200 block of Gibson Street. Upon arrival, police were advised that two men armed with handguns approached occupants of a parked vehicle, demanding their possessions.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Sioux City home last week and found 2.1 pounds of cocaine, 11.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl, two loaded handguns, a shotgun and $15,000-$20,000 in cash.
The man told officers that he robbed the store because he needed the money and he had acquired the gun illegally. He also admitted he was not supposed to have firearms because of some domestic assault charges, court documents said.
Some of the man's belongings were found on a bridge Thursday, and he was reported missing from class that morning. A police official said the Sheriff's Office is "trying to develop a game plan" in their search.