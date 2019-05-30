SIOUX CITY -- Dressed casually in a hoodie, Daniel Topete Leon may not look like the typical entrepreneur-in-the-making.
But wait a few years, and chances are good that the 17-year-old will be the next titan of tacos.
Actually, Leon is off to a good start. He's currently the manager, social media director and event procurer for Taqueria El Buen Gusto, a food truck that his dad Mario Topete started in 2012.
In addition to all of his other duties, Leon still finds the time to make an excellent burrito that comes stuffed with shredded beef, shrimp, cabbage and zesty Spanish rice.
"We're at (the Immanuel Lutheran Church parking lot at 315 Hamilton Blvd.), Monday through Saturday, as well as at Allied Solutions LLC (870 Cottonwood Lane, North Sioux City) during lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays," he said, while making an order.
Plus, Taqueria El Buen Gusto will make its debut at Sioux City Food Truck Fridays, which returns for its fourth year on Friday.
More than a dozen local and regional trucks will serve up a variety of food choices ranging from barbecue, Mexican, sweet treats, sandwiches. hots dogs and lunch bowls, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Pearl Street Park at Pearl and Seventh Street, each Friday until Aug. 23.
"We have a roster of about two dozen trucks (ranging from Food Truck Fridays vets to newcomers)," said longtime volunteer Sam Burrish. "That's more than any other year."
The food truck scene has grown substantially since organizers brought the food truck concept to downtown Sioux City in 2016.
"We get requests all the time from businesses wanting trucks for employee appreciation events or to cater private parties," Burrish said. "We share that with our group of vendors."
Indeed, many vendors are buying new trucks or adding second trucks to keep up with demand.
"Many trucks are active on evenings and weekends," Burrish said. "(In addition to Food Truck Fridays), they are going to fair, festivals and farmer's markets."
This is true for Taqueria El Buen Gusto, according to Leon.
"We recently purchased a new truck, plus we have trailers that we take to set up shop at fairs, festivals or catering jobs," he said. "Some food trucks are seasonal businesses. This is my family's only business. We have to stay busy."
Which means plenty of long days and nights for Leon. After all, this allows his dad, formerly from Jalisco, Mexico, to live out his version of the American dream.
Although the side of Taqueria El Buen Gusto proclaims Leon's dad as being "the King of the Burrito," the food truck also serves plenty of tacos, tortas, quesadillas and chilaquiles, which is a traditional Mexican dish made with tortilla triangles, meats and crumbled queso fresco.
If this sounds like upscale food truck fare, you're not too far off.
The days of the primitive pushcart selling boring hot dogs are over. Most weeks, Food Truck Fridays diners can choose from a variety of cuisines from trucks which offer imaginative fare while using fresh ingredients.
Burrish suggested that Food Truck Fridays' street park setting makes it accommodating for downtown workers wanting on-the-go eats while still giving home-for-the-summer families a pleasant setting for picnic-style meals.
Also, live music by local artists on select weeks will add the festival atmosphere.
However, it is the food that will always take center stage at Food Truck Fridays.
Which make sense since food trucks are becoming big business. Now considered a $2 billion-plus business, the food truck industry has seen its overall revenue grow 300 percent over the last three years, according to FoodTruckNation.us.
Since the start-up costs for a restaurant-on-wheels averages between $50,000 - $100,000, it is a more economical option for mobile restaurateurs wanting to test the waters with unique menus.
Plus food truck entrepreneurs are embracing social media by alerting diners to their daily destinations.
In other words, social media savvy foodies will follow their favorite trucks from spot to spot if the cuisine is up to speed.
Still, Burrish wants to see more people in downtown Sioux City on a summertime Friday afternoon.
"Food Truck Fridays is a quality-of-life project that promotes food culture, entrepreneurship and the downtown district," he said. "These are important things that complement each other."
For Leon, it is also about sharing recipes that have been passed down from generations of his family.
"My grandma taught my dad how to cook and, then, he taught me," he said the Taqueria El Buen Gusto truck. "There's a lot tradition that goes into our food."