Try 1 month for 99¢
Stone Park Broken Kettle hole
Buy Now

A large void opened up at the intersection of Broken Kettle Road and Stone Park Boulevard Wednesday night. Sioux City underground utilities Superintendent Jon O'Brien said the roadway will not be fixed until the area is dry again. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A large void opened up along a Sioux City road Wednesday night. 

Jon O'Brien, Sioux City's underground utilities superintendent, said the void at the intersection of Stone Park Boulevard and Broken Kettle Road was reported to the city around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. He cautioned against calling the hole a sinkhole. 

"It's not a sinkhole, sinkholes are what you see down in Florida," O'Brien said. 

The void is roughly 6 feet deep and perhaps 9 feet wide. 

O'Brien said the void was caused when a 6-inch water main broke, washing out a portion of the roadway surface. The water main has been repaired, though the roadway has not. 

"We want it to dry out before we fill it," O'Brien said of the road. He could not give exact timelines for repair of the roadway, and said the weather is not cooperating. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles reporter

Load comments