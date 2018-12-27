SIOUX CITY -- A large void opened up along a Sioux City road Wednesday night.
Jon O'Brien, Sioux City's underground utilities superintendent, said the void at the intersection of Stone Park Boulevard and Broken Kettle Road was reported to the city around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. He cautioned against calling the hole a sinkhole.
"It's not a sinkhole, sinkholes are what you see down in Florida," O'Brien said.
The void is roughly 6 feet deep and perhaps 9 feet wide.
O'Brien said the void was caused when a 6-inch water main broke, washing out a portion of the roadway surface. The water main has been repaired, though the roadway has not.
"We want it to dry out before we fill it," O'Brien said of the road. He could not give exact timelines for repair of the roadway, and said the weather is not cooperating.