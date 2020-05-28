For Sioux City woodworker, working from home has never been an issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- David Bauerly began working from home decades ago.

In the early 1990s, he built a house on the north end of town, incorporating high-grade materials -- marble and hardwoods -- that he salvaged from an old school he purchased. While a pandemic has forced others to adapt to working at home, his workplace is, by design, a part of his house.

"I built my studio and my home in the same place," Bauerly, 67, said. "I've been doing this for 50 years -- since I was a teenager."

Bauerly's father was a furniture upholsterer, and the son grew up in his father's shop: "He really hated all of the wood aspects, the legs and stuff like that, so I would work on those, touching them up. And I liked doing it," Bauerly said.

His great-grandfather was a cabinetmaker in Germany, who later brought his craft to New York before moving to Northwest Iowa to be a farmer -- so Bauerly said his woodworking proclivity may be in the DNA. He still has some of his great-grandfather's old hand tools.

"I started messing around with antiques when I was young, taking them apart, putting them back together, repairing them. And I liked it, and I was good at it, I have a good aptitude for it," Bauerly said.