For some Bishop Heelan students, Thanksgiving is an international affair

However, she should never let filler words enter her English vocabulary. That is becoming a problem for Ji-Yun.

"My family kids me because I now begin sentence with the phrase 'like' or the phrase 'you know,'" Ji-Yun said with a laugh. "My mom said I'm starting to sound like an American girl."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indeed, Ji-Yun is fitting in quite nicely. A member of Heelan's 2019 Homecoming Court, she is also a standout in all of the school's choirs.

Similarly, Stela has also joined Heelan's show choir.

"Everybody's been so friendly and accepting of me," Stela said of her school's vocal music department as Ji-Yun nodded her head in agreement.

This shouldn't surprise Ji-Yun, since we're guessing that all of her friends are totally into Korean Pop (or "K-Pop," for short) music performed by boy bands like BTS, right?

"My American friends are into K-Pop and so are my Korean friends," she said, smiling. "Me? I'm too much of a choir nerd for that."

As for Stela, her favorite music is much more conventional.

"I love the Rolling Stones, Queen, any rock and roll from the '70s or '80s, I guess," she said.