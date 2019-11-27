For some Bishop Heelan students, Thanksgiving is an international affair

DAKOTA DUNES -- It is never easy not being home for the holidays, especially when "home" is more than 6,000 miles away.
Luckily, Ji-Yun Park just received a large package of snacks delivered from her native Seoul, South Korea.
"We don't really eat turkey where I'm from," she said, opening a box filled with packages of Korean ramyun (instant soup mixes), tteok (flavored rice cakes) and hangwa (an assortment of sweet treats). "Getting Korean food around Thanksgiving is nice."
A senior at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, this is Ji-Yun's fourth and final year as an exchange student, living with Matt and Apryl Johnson in their Dakota Dunes home.
Ji-Yun plans to study international relations in college when she returns to Seoul this spring.
Since the start of the school year, Heelan has hosted five exchange students in addition to Ji-Yun. The students come from Chile, Thailand, Vietnam and, in the case of Stela Rosa Marra, Chile by way of Brazil.
"I was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil but I moved to Santiago, Chile when I was young," said Stela, a Heelan senior who came to the United States in September.
What has been the biggest shock to Stela's system? Conversing in English? Different educational practices? American food? Actually, none of the above.
"The most surprising thing is how quiet the nights can be," she said. "Belo Horizonte has about 2.5 million people and Santiago has more than 5 million people. You hear car horns and you hear people talking at all hours of the day and night."
This hasn't been the case for Stela, since she's been living with the family of Nicole Layman in Sioux City's Whispering Creek neighborhood.
"It's peaceful," she said. "You can get a lot of work done."
Which is important for Stela, since she only has her final year in high school to become immersed in American teen culture.
"I'll be attending college in the United States, but I wanted to experience American high school life as well," she explained.
So far, Stela said teenagers, at least at Heelan, are more straitlaced than their Chilean counterparts.
That is fine by Stela, who wants to study economics and computer science in college before attending law school.
However, she should never let filler words enter her English vocabulary. That is becoming a problem for Ji-Yun.
"My family kids me because I now begin sentence with the phrase 'like' or the phrase 'you know,'" Ji-Yun said with a laugh. "My mom said I'm starting to sound like an American girl."
Indeed, Ji-Yun is fitting in quite nicely. A member of Heelan's 2019 Homecoming Court, she is also a standout in all of the school's choirs.
Similarly, Stela has also joined Heelan's show choir.
"Everybody's been so friendly and accepting of me," Stela said of her school's vocal music department as Ji-Yun nodded her head in agreement.
This shouldn't surprise Ji-Yun, since we're guessing that all of her friends are totally into Korean Pop (or "K-Pop," for short) music performed by boy bands like BTS, right?
"My American friends are into K-Pop and so are my Korean friends," she said, smiling. "Me? I'm too much of a choir nerd for that."
As for Stela, her favorite music is much more conventional.
"I love the Rolling Stones, Queen, any rock and roll from the '70s or '80s, I guess," she said.
What Stela doesn't like is turkey. Or at least, it isn't commonly served as a meal in her home countries.
Instead, she's used to barbecued meats or rich stews served with rice and beans.
Still, Stela's not opposed to American food. Neither is Ji-Yun, who professed a weakness for fast food fare.
"I know it's bad for you," Ji-Yun said. "But it sure does taste good."
So, what is her favorite American fast food?
"Chick-fil-A," Ji-Yun said without hesitation. "We have plenty of American fast food franchises but we don't have Chick-fil-A."
"Korea doesn't have Chick-fil-A yet," Stela interjected. "Perhaps you can open a Chick-fil-A franchise when you go back."