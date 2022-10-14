Former 185th commander 'Bud' Nelson buried in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Warren "Bud" Nelson, a pilot and former commander of the 185th Air Wing in Sioux City, was buried Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery.

He died Saturday at age 97 at his Sioux City home.

A World War II veteran who also was activated for the Korean War and later chosen to fly in a special unit during the Cold War, Nelson joined the 174th Fighter Squadron, the predecessor of the Sioux City-based 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, earning a promotion to colonel and serving as wing commander from 1976 until his retirement from the Air National Guard in May 1980.

Born in Jackson, Minnesota, Nelson entered the Army's Aviation Cadet after graduating from high school and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant and fighter pilot. He did not serve overseas in World War II, instead serving as a P-51 instructor training new pilots. During a Journal interview along with fellow veteran pilots in 2010, Nelson recalled his disappointment of not being sent overseas.

"Here I am, all hopped up, the hottest pilot that ever graduated," Nelson said jokingly. "And to make a damn instructor out of me. There were guys that were married and wanted the instruction jobs so bad. They sent them overseas and I had to go sit in the back seat of a P-51."

After the war, he joined the Iowa Air National Guard and moved to Sioux City. He and other members of the Sioux City unit were activated in 1951 for the Korean War, and Nelson was ready, he told the Journal in a 2021 interview.

"In those times, you kind of had a feeling of wanting to be with it. You didn't want to be left out," he said.

None of the unit's members ever were sent to Korea, but he and fellow 174th pilots Dick Sulzbach and Gordon Young were chosen for a new mission, the 20th Fighter Bomb Wing. Trained to fly F-84G Thunderjets and to carry an atomic bomb, Nelson and the other pilots were sent to Europe, flying along the German border carrying atomic bomb look-alikes and making sure the Soviet Union was aware the Americans were watching and prepared to strike, if necessary.

After returning to Sioux City, Nelson continued to fly with the Air Guard, serving as a pilot, operations officer and squadron commander before his promotion to commander.

After his retirement, Nelson was active in the Downtown Rotary, American Legion Monahan Post No. 64 and other community organizations. He was a co-founder and board member of the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

He's survived by four children and seven grandsons.