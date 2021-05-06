Former downtown Holiday Inn seeking a new flag, planning renovations

SIOUX CITY -- The former Holiday Inn in downtown Sioux City, now an independent hotel called the Riverside Plaza Hotel, is trying to land a new national brand and is planning renovations.

Heather Fields, vice president of sales, marketing and revenue management with Phoenix, Arizona-based Reliance Hotel Group, said the hotel ceased to be a Holiday Inn as of April 1. Reliance Hotel Group has been managing the property for a little more than a year.

Holiday Inn branding has been stripped from both the interior and exterior of the hotel. New signage has gone up.

Dates have not been set for the renovations at the hotel. Fields said there should be more clarity on the renovation timeline once a new brand has been found.

Fields said the hotel's owner is looking at Hilton, Best Western and Wyndham as possible new flags for the property. She didn't specify what exactly prompted the switch from the Holiday Inn affiliation, which the hotel had carried for 20 years, other than to say the hotel's ownership "was just looking to make a change and look for different opportunities."