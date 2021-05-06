Former downtown Holiday Inn seeking a new flag, planning renovations

SIOUX CITY -- The former Holiday Inn in downtown Sioux City, now an independent hotel called the Riverside Plaza Hotel, is trying to land a new national brand and is planning renovations.
Heather Fields, vice president of sales, marketing and revenue management with Phoenix, Arizona-based Reliance Hotel Group, said the hotel ceased to be a Holiday Inn as of April 1. Reliance Hotel Group has been managing the property for a little more than a year.
Holiday Inn branding has been stripped from both the interior and exterior of the hotel. New signage has gone up.
Dates have not been set for the renovations at the hotel. Fields said there should be more clarity on the renovation timeline once a new brand has been found.
Fields said the hotel's owner is looking at Hilton, Best Western and Wyndham as possible new flags for the property. She didn't specify what exactly prompted the switch from the Holiday Inn affiliation, which the hotel had carried for 20 years, other than to say the hotel's ownership "was just looking to make a change and look for different opportunities."
"The ownership group has been recently, or has been for a while, taking a look to re-flag the property, so they've been looking at several different opportunities, and opted to go independent while we are looking to change flags, fully renovate the property, and then go with our new flag," Fields said. "And they're currently looking at opportunities between several different brands."
Operations at Bar Louie, a restaurant attached to the hotel, are unaffected by the brand change. The Texas-based Bar Louie chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, but the Sioux City location remained open.
The hotel and the Bar Louie are believed to be owned by A.J. Nursariwala of Joplin, Missouri, whose firm bought the property in 2016 for almost $3.4 million. Fields declined to comment on the hotel's ownership.
Built in 1973, the 114-room hotel had been a Holiday Inn since at least 2001. In its early years, it operated as a Howard Johnson Motor Lodge before becoming the Riverboat Inn for a time in the 1990s.
The Bar Louie opened in 2018, replacing the hotel's former Charlie's Restaurant & Lobby Bar, which was demolished. At the time, the addition was slated to be the first in a three-phase renovation project for the hotel.