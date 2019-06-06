SIOUX CITY -- Though the interior could use a facelift, the views from the 12th floor of the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center are breathtaking, and the hotel's managing director sees a lot of opportunity there.
CSC Hospitality purchased the former Howard Johnson, 707 Fourth St., for $4.5 million in January. The group re-branded it as an independent hotel last month -- and a name it had held previously.
Bob Zachariah, the hotel's managing director and a 20-year veteran of the hotel industry, said the hotel hopes to begin renovations within six months "or sooner." The work could take around 14 months to complete.
The hotel's owners are about 35 or 40 percent done with architectural drawings. The property will remain open during the construction.
While he did not specify exactly how much the group plans to spend upgrading the property, Zachariah hinted at a price of "quite a few million dollars."
"The room configuration will be different, the lobby itself will be completely different," he said. "It'll be as if we constructed from scratch. And it'll be a very good product that Sioux City can be proud of, for sure."
The 12-story hotel, which opened in 1974 as a Hilton, also will undergo some modest exterior updates.
"We want to keep the historical look of the hotel, the way Hilton built it." When it's finished, Zachariah said, the hotel will be "on the upscale side of select-service hotels."
CSC is toying with the idea of converting some of the hotel's floors into apartments. And Zachariah is determined, one way or another, to capitalize on the panoramic views of the hotel's 12th floor.
"The view from the top floor to the Missouri River and other parts of Sioux City is stunning," he said. "Ultimately I think a rooftop restaurant is something we're looking at."
At some point after the renovations are complete, Zachariah said the hotel will once again fly the flag of a hotel chain. They're already in talks with some chains.
"We will be going to a national flag," he said.
Built as part of a downtown urban renewal campaign in the 1970s, the hotel was once one of the premiere hotels in Sioux City, but in recent years the property has fallen on hard times. City leaders blamed the hotel's declining condition and poorly-run operations for a loss of business at the city-owned Convention Center. It had been the only hotel connected to the Convention Center, but a Courtyard by Marriott under construction also will link to the center. City officials courted the Courtyard developers, offering a series of financial incentives.
The one-time Hilton changed hands repeatedly in recent years. After one ownership change, it was called the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center. In 2014, it went through foreclosure and a sheriff's sale. A year later, the hotel became affiliated with the chain that owns the Howard Johnson brand.
The succession of owners tried upgrades and renovations, including new beds, flat-screen TVs, mini-refrigerators and microwave ovens in guest rooms and extensive pool repairs.
During the winter of 2017-18, the hotel was plagued at least twice by minor flooding after water lines broke.
As far as Zachariah is concerned, all that is in the past. In the past two weeks alone, he said he spent $25,000 on upgrades, including elevator repairs and new washing machines.
The owners, he said, are focused on guest experience, even before the renovations begin: they're trying to keep the place clean and offering up new breakfast options.
"This property has beautiful bones, it's a fantastic opportunity," he said.