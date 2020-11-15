Former KTIV anchor, reporter Jennifer Lenzini dies in Florida motorcycle crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Jennifer Lenzini, a former reporter and weekend anchor at Sioux City news station KTIV, died this weekend after a motorcycle crash in Florida.

Lenzini, 26, was riding on the back of a motorcycle in North Port, Florida, when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a tree. The driver was killed and Lenzini died at a Sarasota hospital, according to a report from Waterman Broadcasting in Fort Myers.

KTIV news director Keith Bliven said in Sunday evening that employees of the station were "all in shock" after hearing the news.

"It's like a gut punch. She had a great future ahead of her, and (did) great things, and she was going to do great things," Bliven said. "So, we're all still reeling from the news."

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Lenzini grew up in Crystal Lake, Illinois, outside of Chicago, according to the Waterman report. She joined KTIV in August 2016 as an evening producer, according to her LinkedIn profile, and became a multimedia journalist and weekend news anchor at the station beginning in March 2017.

In July she took a job at Waterman Broadcasting, which operates stations NBC2 and ABC7 in Florida. She covered news in Charlotte and Lee counties in Southwestern Florida, according to the report.

