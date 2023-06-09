A former on-site maintenance worker for 324 Main St. remembers problems dating back to when he started working at The Davenport in 2016.
Aaron Aguilar, 37, said he believed issues compounded until a disaster became inevitable.
“This could have been prevented years ago,” Aguilar said. “The building should have been vacated to make all the repairs that had to be done. Something could have been done.”
A photo from a city inspection report on 324 Main Street, Davenport, from August, 2020, shows damage in the wake of the derecho.
CITY OF DAVENPORT
There were always problems to deal with in the building, he said, including issues with heating, air conditioning and running water.
He said he suspected the century-old building might already have been shifting — some of the doors were too tight, gaps formed between doors and frames, and windows wouldn't open or stay open.
“In 2018, I noticed that the footing on basement support beams were missing blocks,” he said.
On Aug. 10, 2020, the derecho struck, where high winds pulled back the roof 6 to 8 feet, Aguilar said.
“Water was running into the building for two weeks before anybody did anything about it,” he said. “Nobody was doing anything, and we were concerned. Water was rushing into the backside of the building."
Aguilar's duties were limited to routine maintenance, not large-scale structural work.
He warned then-owner, Mark Roemer of Waukee Investments, of the issues.
Calls by the Quad-City Times to Roemer and Andrew Wold, the current owner of The Davenport, were not returned.
“We brought that to their attention, and everybody laughed at us,” Aguilar said. “Water creates so many more issues.”
Davenport’s Main Street was closed between 3rd and 4th streets later that week after bricks fell from the building's front façade onto the sidewalk and roadway.
"I believe the derecho speeded things along," Aguilar said.
Aguilar said at that time he first met Wold, who introduced himself as a contractor to assess rooftop damages. Wold's company, Alliance Contracting, had been hired by Waukee Investments to make repairs, a lawsuit filed over the collapse alleges.
Aguilar said he did not have any idea Wold was interested in buying the building. A couple of days later, Aguilar learned Wold intended to buy the property.
At first, there was talk the roofs were going to be torn off and new material put down, he said. People would be moved into different units as the repair work proceeded.
But then, instead of a complete tear-off, workers began putting new roofing material over the old materials, Aguilar said.
They brought in big dumpsters for the waste, "but we were kind of surprised because we weren't seeing any of the old, damaged rooftop going into the dumpsters," Aguilar said.
City inspection records indicate that a city code enforcement
officer ordered the replacement of the leaking roof in August 2020, among dozens of other violations, including mold in apartments, a missing bedroom door and bathroom fan, inoperable windows and ordering an engineer's report to assess the stability and repairs needed for a "structurally unsound block/brick/stone/poured concrete wall" to the west.
Aguilar said Wold was aware of all the problems in the building.
Around Dec. 28, 2020, the heat went out in his sixth-floor apartment, and Aguilar said he did his best to deal with it and put in a request for repairs.
“I was informed that repairs to the building were in limbo because of the change in ownership,” Aguilar said.
The sale was finalized in June, 2021, for $4.2 million, according to online county property records.
Aguilar found another place to live after he was told his services would no longer be required. That was in December of 2020 because of the change of ownership.
Sarah Watson contributed to this report.
Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport
Branden Colvin Jr., center, lights candles for his father, Branden Colvin Sr. with Devina Henderson, left, and Malia Rush, right, during a candlelight vigil for Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A woman reacts during a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to The Spot Bar & Lounge, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to Me & Billy, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. )ne fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Heavy equipment has started going through the rubble and the rest of the building, as the search continues for two men still unaccounted for.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" hangs on a fence on Sunday, June 4, 2023, around the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs with the pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police officer walks through the site of the partial building collapse of The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The reflection of The Davenport is seen in the front windows of Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit building partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at front of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. The orange boxes hold equipment being used by search teams on site, which include Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023 one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Support teams from both Iowa and Illinois have come to Davenport for the effort.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tokens and flowers sit on the road against the fence surrounding the partial building collapse at The Davenport, 324 Main St., Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs and pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit apartment building partially collapsed last week in Davenport. Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found Saturday, his family said. Two men are still missing.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "corruption kills!" hangs on a fence around Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, stand on Fourth Street while conducting search and rescue operations inside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush holds a candle during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Devina Henderson places candles on Fourth Street in the initials of Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Branden Colvin Jr. lights a candle during a vigil for his father, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush lights candles in the shape of BC for Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelsey Wethington and her daughter Amelia, 6, hold candles during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.