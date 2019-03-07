SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The former Matney's Colonial Manor nursing home has been taken over by a new operator and is no longer in receivership.
Now called Continental Springs, the nursing home was given a new lease on life on Monday, when Continental Springs LLC officially took over operations. The assisted living facility will be called Continental Senior Living.
Mark Rosenblatt, a principal at Continental Springs, said he learned of Matney's from Sharon Colling, who was appointed to the receivership of the South Sioux City nursing home last summer.
"She was feeling really, really bad, and I told her, if you need me to step up, I feel like we're able to rise to that occasion," said Rosenblatt, who also operates another nursing home in the state.
Initial conversations about Matney's began in late August or beginning of September, shortly after the receivership began, Rosenblatt said.
Matney's Colonial Manor, a 77-bed nursing home and assisted living facility at 3200 G St., was placed into receivership by a Dakota County District judge last July after the sudden death of operator Ed Matney in June. His heirs informed the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that "they were not going to continue operating the facility," and that there was not enough money to pay personnel for the payroll week ahead.
DHHS then sought to place the home into receivership, "to protect the health and safety of the residents."
Both Colling and Rosenblatt said they know of no other nursing home in Nebraska that has survived a receivership -- generally the facilities close and the residents must find a new place to live.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that there's a positive outcome for the residents, families and staff of Matney's Colonial Manor, that they have an interested buyer who works diligently to ensure that the facility can continue and that the residents would not have to move," Colling said.
Rosenblatt said renovations and upgrades could be coming to Continental Springs in the coming months. They plan an analysis to see what kinds of upgrades would be best for the residents.
"I've been an administrator for many years, and I'm very into customer service and quality care," Rosenblatt said.