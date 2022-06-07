Former school superintendent Lynn Evans nabs win in Iowa Senate District 3

AURELIA -- Iowa Senate District 3 featured a battle of two GOP candidates with no prior legislative experience and, in that showdown, Lynn Evans came out on top.

The 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia was leading Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020, 65% to 35% with five out of five counties reporting.

There was no incumbent in the newly-drawn district, which includes all of Buena Vista, O'Brien and Osceola counties, eastern Cherokee County and southern Clay County. Cities within the district include Cherokee, Primghar, Sheldon, Sibley, Spencer and Storm Lake.

Since no Democrat filed in the heavily Republican district, the winner of the GOP primary will be the presumptive winner for the general election in November.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

