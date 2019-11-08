Former Sears space at Southern Hills Mall may be demolished, replaced by another retailer

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of the Southern Hills Mall is planning to demolish the former Sears store to make room for a new tenant.

In an email dated Oct. 30, Southern Hills Mall marketing director James Clakeley said the mall "has executed a letter of intent with a national off-price retailer and has also received a letter of intent from a national home furnishings retailer – each to replace the former Sears location." Neither of the retailers were identified.

Clakeley said the present plan is to knock down the old store and rebuild at the same site. It was not clear whether the new store would connect to the mall, as the Sears space did.

The plans are not finalized and are subject to change, he said.

Sears closed its doors at Southern Hills Mall in March, ending the department store's 90-year presence in Sioux City. The company fell on hard times beginning in the 1990s, amid fierce competition from big-box stores like Wal-Mart, and had been awash in red ink for years. Sears hadn't posted a profit since 2010, and filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.