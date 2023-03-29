SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- A former Sergeant Bluff call center is getting a new lease on life.

Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel told The Journal Wednesday that the old MCI building, 102 Sergeant Square Drive, is being transformed into a multi-purpose arena by developer Roy Perry, of R Perry Construction.

The 170,000-square-foot building will hold a track, three basketball courts, three volleyball courts, a substantial workout area and 20,000 square feet of retail space. Winkel said R Perry Construction will also be relocating its headquarters into the building.

"It's already been totally demoed inside," Winkel said. "There's going to be the largest turf area in Siouxland, in addition to the wood floors where the basketball courts and volleyball courts will be."

Besides sports tournaments, Winkel said the arena will also be able to host horse shows and car shows. He said work on the first phase of the project has been underway for two months and that he expects the building to be open within a year.

Phase 2 of the project will feature a hotel that will connect to the arena via a covered walkway. Winkel said the hotel will have 86 units.

"It's designed for tournaments and things like that. We're really excited, too, about the hotel. It's going to bring a lot of business to all the businesses in Sergeant Bluff with more people coming to town and staying," he said.

Winkel noted that Siouxland already has several arenas. He said they all have "slightly different programs" from what the Sergeant Bluff arena will have.

"We're seeing this all over the country, including across Iowa, where hotels are being connected to the arenas. That's kind of the first one in the area that's doing this," he said. "It really is convenient. People can come in and stay the weekend for a tournament in some particular sport, whether it be soccer or volleyball or basketball."

As top executives at Long Lines in the 1980s, Winkel and Chuck Long built the call center.

After signing the nation's first "equal access" agreement with MCI, Sergeant Bluff Long Lines became the first local phone company to enter the long-distance telephone business. The deal became the model for the nation in the aftermath of the breakup of AT&T's phone monopoly.

Long Lines later sold the Sergeant Bluff call center to MCI. The 600-employee center closed in 2006 after Verizon acquired MCI. Local business leaders recruited Stream Global Services, a third-party contract services firm, to fill the vacated space.

Convergys acquired the center in 2014 as part of an $820 million acquisition of Stream. In April of 2018, Convergys shut down the call center.