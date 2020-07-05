Former Sergeant Bluff man finds way to honor late son, others through running

SERGEANT BLUFF -- During the long Independence Day holiday, Rik Zortman will have run in six different Iowa counties over the course of three days.
That includes a July 4th run by Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community High School, where he graduated in 1991.
The runs will put Zortman closer to his goal of running in each of Iowa's 99 counties, which he hopes to reach later this summer.
"The countdown is on," he said. "On Monday, I'll be in Webster and Hamilton counties."
Zortman, who resides in Coralville, Iowa, isn't a marathon runner in a traditional sense. He actually didn't start running until after the death of his son Armstrong.
In 2008, he was working as a military contractor in Qatar while his wife Lindsay took care of their children -- Montgomery, Isabella, Jackson and Armstrong -- at home in Avoca, Iowa.
Zortman always felt a connection to Armstrong, a spirited 3-year-old who loved to play and run around.
"My wife called me, saying Armstrong had just had a seizure," he recalled. "I never felt more helpless because I was 7,000 miles away."
Doctors soon discovered a large cancerous tumor on Armstrong's left temporal lobe, and Zortman took the next flight back to Iowa.
Armstrong endured several surgeries that sapped his energy but didn't stop the aggressive cancer.
He died of brain cancer on April 9, 2009, a few months prior to his fourth birthday. Zortman's marriage to Lindsay ended a few years after that.
For years, he carried guilt. He started running as a way to connect with his son.
"Armstrong was a typical 3-year-old," Zortman explained. "He loved to eat, he loved watching Diego from 'Dora the Explorer,' and he loved to run around."
"When I started running myself, I felt connected to my son," he said. "I connected with Armstrong in a very spiritual way."
In 2017, Zortman began tinkering with the GPS function on his phone. He'd sketch out Armstrong's name on a map, and run each letter until the name of his son was formed.
He'd map it and trace it, Etch-a-Sketch-like, ensuring that each letter in "ARMSTRONG" was perfectly formed.
"Every day I ran became a tribute to my son," Zortman said. "Over time, my life began to have more meaning and my healing process began."
This was certainly the case after his running ritual became known.
Both friends and strangers began asking Zortman to honor their relatives by tracing their names over the course of a run.
People can contact him at RunforArmstrong.com, where he calls himself, what else, #HumanEtchaSketch.
"Certainly, I wanted to bring attention to childhood cancer so the names of those children are close to my heart," Zortman said. "However, I've traced names of people experiencing other difficulties. I've even traced pet names, expressions and song lyrics."
He then posts a screenshot of his highlighted run via his HumanEtchaSketch Facebook page.
"People feel good when they see their loved one's name or a phrase or a positive thought," Zortman said. "It makes me feel good as well."
So, what's the hardest name that Zortman has ever run and traced? Ironically enough, it was the name of his son and Armstrong's older brother.
"You never realize how complicated a name Montgomery is unless you have to run it," he said with a laugh.
What's the most unexpected thing Zortman has experienced running through Iowa?
"Many towns don't have alleys," he said. "You end up running through a person's yard in order for a letter to look right."
What's the biggest danger facing a Human Etch-a-Sketch?
"Loose dogs," Zortman said. "I've been chased by plenty of dogs."
At 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July, it is already 82 and sunny in Sergeant Bluff. It is on this day that Zortman and his current wife, Lisa, will be mapping out a run that will spell out "SB-L" -- after his alma mater -- as well as "CATIE" -- after a Texas girl who lost her battle with cancer.
"Sergeant Bluff is pretty flat and straight," he said, checking out the lay of the land, via GPS.
As his challenge of running in all 99 of Iowa's counties begins to wind down, Zortman said he knows Armstrong would be proud of his dad.
"Armstrong's purpose in life was to get me running," he said. "I'm now keeping Armstrong's memory alive by sharing his story as well as helping families who are experiencing their own difficulties."
