Former Sergeant Bluff man finds way to honor late son, others through running

Armstrong endured several surgeries that sapped his energy but didn't stop the aggressive cancer.

He died of brain cancer on April 9, 2009, a few months prior to his fourth birthday. Zortman's marriage to Lindsay ended a few years after that.

For years, he carried guilt. He started running as a way to connect with his son.

"Armstrong was a typical 3-year-old," Zortman explained. "He loved to eat, he loved watching Diego from 'Dora the Explorer,' and he loved to run around."

"When I started running myself, I felt connected to my son," he said. "I connected with Armstrong in a very spiritual way."

In 2017, Zortman began tinkering with the GPS function on his phone. He'd sketch out Armstrong's name on a map, and run each letter until the name of his son was formed.

He'd map it and trace it, Etch-a-Sketch-like, ensuring that each letter in "ARMSTRONG" was perfectly formed.

"Every day I ran became a tribute to my son," Zortman said. "Over time, my life began to have more meaning and my healing process began."

This was certainly the case after his running ritual became known.