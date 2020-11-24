Former SIMPCO director Meisner dies at 84

SIOUX CITY -- Donald "Skip" Meisner pushed hard throughout his career for a number of Siouxland infrastructure and flood control projects.
But he was never overly pushy.
"Skip would be the first one that would tell you that persistence pays off, but be nice," friend Bill Beacom said. "He never gave up on anything. If there was anyone who got things done, it was him, and he did it while being nice, not nasty."
Meisner, of Sergeant Bluff, died Monday at age 84.
If not for Meisner's persistence, it's hard telling how long it would have been before Sioux City's second bridge over the Missouri River was built. Construction of what would become the Sergeant Floyd Memorial Bridge, connecting U.S. Highway 77 in Nebraska and Interstate 29 in Iowa, was one of the first projects Meisner undertook in 1966 after being named the initial executive director of Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, an intergovernmental group formed to advocate for local infrastructure, water resources and development projects.
"That project wouldn't have happened without Skip," said Michelle Bostinelos, SIMPCO's current executive director.
Support Local Journalism
During his 35-year career at SIMPCO, Meisner had a big hand in the Perry Creek and Big Sioux River flood control projects. His knowledge of the Missouri River and local waterways was an invaluable resource that SIMPCO continued to tap well after his retirement in 2001.
"He was always our go-to for history. He knew the history of every SIMPCO project," Bostinelos said.
He also could tell you just about anything you wanted to know about the Missouri River. The South Sioux City native currently was a 12-year member of the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee, or MRRIC, which represents local, state, tribal and federal interests throughout the Missouri River basin.
Beacom, also a member of MRRIC, said the river was more than a passion for Meisner. He was interested in the river's history, its settlement and how its management affects Siouxland from the past to the present and into the future.
"If it would have been a part of him, it would have been his right arm," Beacom said.
Meisner remained connected with SIMPCO, still sitting in on Water Resources Committee meetings via Zoom during the pandemic. Prior to that, he was known to drop by to offer encouragement, guidance or a few bits of knowledge.
"It's going to be sad not seeing Skip," Bostinelos said. "We were always happy when he swung by the office."
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City is in charge of arrangements.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.