Former SIMPCO director Meisner dies at 84

"He was always our go-to for history. He knew the history of every SIMPCO project," Bostinelos said.

He also could tell you just about anything you wanted to know about the Missouri River. The South Sioux City native currently was a 12-year member of the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee, or MRRIC, which represents local, state, tribal and federal interests throughout the Missouri River basin.

Beacom, also a member of MRRIC, said the river was more than a passion for Meisner. He was interested in the river's history, its settlement and how its management affects Siouxland from the past to the present and into the future.

"If it would have been a part of him, it would have been his right arm," Beacom said.

Meisner remained connected with SIMPCO, still sitting in on Water Resources Committee meetings via Zoom during the pandemic. Prior to that, he was known to drop by to offer encouragement, guidance or a few bits of knowledge.

"It's going to be sad not seeing Skip," Bostinelos said. "We were always happy when he swung by the office."

Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City is in charge of arrangements.

