Former Sioux City councilman Harry Keairns dies at age 74

SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Harry Keairns died Thursday at age 74.
Keairns served on the council from 1992-1995. During his tenure, the council's accomplishments included construction of the current City Hall, Lewis & Clark Park and recreational trails.
Born in Sioux City, Keairns graduated from Riverside High School in 1963. From August 1963 to August 1966, he served in the U.S. Army as a Special Forces Green Beret. He received numerous medals and commendations for his combat experience in Vietnam, according to his obituary.
In 1985, Keairns founded Computer Support of Sioux City. In 1991 the company was recognized on Inc. magazine's list of the 500 fastest growing company in America.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2003, he and his wife family moved to Des Moines, where he continued to work in the computer industry as a systems analyst until retirement.
Keairns died peacefully at a hospice house in Des Moines, according to his obituary.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Plymouth United Church of Christ at 42nd and Ingersoll in Des Moines. The burial will follow at Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines. His life will be celebrated with a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Iles Dunn’s Chapel.
Keairns is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son, Brian (Linda) Keairns; and two daughters, Brenda (Steve) Caruso and Jane Keairns, all of Des Moines.
Online condolences may be left at www.Ilescares.com. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux City Railroad Museum or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.