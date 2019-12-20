Former Sioux City councilman Harry Keairns dies at age 74

SIOUX CITY -- Former Sioux City councilman Harry Keairns died Thursday at age 74.

Keairns served on the council from 1992-1995. During his tenure, the council's accomplishments included construction of the current City Hall, Lewis & Clark Park and recreational trails.

Born in Sioux City, Keairns graduated from Riverside High School in 1963. From August 1963 to August 1966, he served in the U.S. Army as a Special Forces Green Beret. He received numerous medals and commendations for his combat experience in Vietnam, according to his obituary.

In 1985, Keairns founded Computer Support of Sioux City. In 1991 the company was recognized on Inc. magazine's list of the 500 fastest growing company in America.

In 2003, he and his wife family moved to Des Moines, where he continued to work in the computer industry as a systems analyst until retirement.

Keairns died peacefully at a hospice house in Des Moines, according to his obituary.