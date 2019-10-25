SIOUX CITY -- Tommy Olczyk's return to Sioux City on Saturday has a special meaning for the former Musketeer.
Olczyk spent four seasons with the Junior A hockey team, from 2007 to 2011. On Saturday, he will be in the house as the Musketeers host Lincoln for the annual Cross Check Cancer game at 7:05 p.m. at Tyson Events Center.
Olczyk is the special guest for the Cross Check Cancer game due to the public battle with cancer his father Eddie Olczyk, a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks, went through.
Toward the end of the summer of 2017, Eddie was diagnosed with colon cancer. It was the first time in Tommy's life that someone in his inner circle was diagnosed with cancer.
"It turned things upside down for awhile. Myself and family members were distraught," Tommy said. "My dad always taught us that the true colors of someone show when times are tough and that's something I always tried to live by.
"It could've been very easy for a lot of my family members to shut down. But at the end of the day, it brought us closer. My dad battled his rear end off."
Because Eddie is in the public eye as a former NHL player, a former Team USA player and a broadcaster for the Blackhawks, it wasn't a private fight with cancer.
Tommy said it was nice to know that Eddie has a lot of people supporting his fight, but that is was a bit awkward at the same time, too.
"It was definitely great that he had the support system that he did," Tommy said. "At the same time, I don't like to get emotional with people I don't know. That summer when he got diagnosed, it seemed like everyone at the rink came up to me and said they were praying for my dad, but there are certain things you want to keep in-house.
"But for the most part, it was great to see the support for him."
The support continued throughout Eddie's fight and by May of 2018, less than a year after being diagnosed, he got to tell Tommy and the rest of the family that he was cancer-free.
"It was awesome and I got a lot of text messages from friends and family. It was a pretty big sigh of relief," Tommy said. "He goes and gets checked monthly and then semi-annually and then checked once a year. The great doctors at Northwestern medical caught it early."
Tommy said the fight changed Eddie's life and it also changed his life, which is the reason he's back in Sioux City as the special guest for the Cross Check Cancer game.
It's the 11th year of the Cross Check Cancer night and the event has raised nearly $500,000. The event was formally known as Pink in the Rink until the last two years to be more inclusive of all cancer types. The rink will be colored lavender for Saturday's game, where some cancer survivors will be recognized.
Tommy has now seen how cancer can affect a family, not just his own but also a friend's family. Matthew Skoff played for the Musketeers the same time as Olzcyk. Skoff's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer not even a year after Eddie was diagnosed.
"She battled it and beat it, which is fantastic," Olczyk said. "Having been in those shoes before, I was able to talk to (Matthew) and calm him down and his father, too. Having walked in those shoes, I can help people that are going through it."
Tommy and his family have since been vocal about getting checked regularly for colon cancer.
"They say to get checked when you are 50 and he got diagnosed when he was 51. They said when they caught it, it was stage three and it had probably been growing for three years," Olczyk said. "There's no rule that you have to be checked at 50 and there's nothing wrong with having peace of mind. His younger brothers got checked and his dad got checked after."
Olczyk has kept busy since his time with the Musketeers. He spent five years with the Penn State hockey program and he also got a Masters Degree in Accounting there.
Olczyk spent a year with the Alaska Aces in the ECHL and then played for the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) and the Indy Fuel (ECHL). He spent the 2018-19 second with a team in France. After the season, he announced his retirement.
"I was fortunate enough to spend the last season in France in a suburb of Paris. It was a great opportunity, less so from a hockey standpoint and the fact that I got to see 11 countries that without hockey, I wouldn't have been afforded that opportunity," Olczyk said. "I played with some great teammates in my career. Playing minor professional hockey is mentally draining and I knew it was time to do something a little more normal."
Olczyk returned home to Chicago. Through his connections in the hockey world, he caught on with a local accounting firm in Chicago and is getting used to life outside of hockey. He's currently working for that firm and is studying for the CPA exam.
This weekend, he will take a slight break from studying as he returns to Sioux City for the Cross Check Cancer game as the special guest for the event.
"The event is so great with all of the proceeds going to Unity Point," Olczyk said. "Having been affected by it, it will be great to be there in support of the event."