Former Sioux City school, Lincoln Elementary, transforms into Flux Dance Company

A former elementary school in a residential area of Sioux City has been reborn as a performance arts center.

Flux Dance Company acquired the old Lincoln Elementary school building at 117 Midvale Ave. The building, which dates to the 1950s, has been named Jensen Performing Art Center in honor of Flux Dance Company's artistic director Jessica (Jensen) McCully and her family.

A grand opening and open house for the center is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Since McCully returned to Sioux City in 2009, her goal has been to educate and inspire children and adults in the art of dance while positively impacting the cultural landscape of Sioux City.

Her vision for Flux Dance Company is to create access for all qualified youth dancers to gain a strong foundation in dance and prepare for professional level study and performance beyond Siouxland.

The company has brought in renowned artists to perform in Sioux City as well as teachers to hold master classes and workshops here. Flux has hosted highly acclaimed teachers such as Matthew Shaffer and Tracie Stanfield of New York, Matthew Prescott and Yush Sorzano of Los Angeles, and Chelsea Hightower of Las Vegas. This summer, Flux will host a workshop with Broadway star, Nikki Snelson.

In addition to Flux Dance, the Jensen Performing Arts Center will house Contemporary Dance Studio, a studio that offers instruction in ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip hop, and acrobatic arts.

The first floor of the building will hold dance studios and music rooms. There are a couple of individual suites with private entrances available for rent. The entire upper floor will be available to interested parties with purposes pertaining to the performance arts.

An outdoor stage arena is planned to be completed this year. The stage will accommodate artistic performances for the community including music, theater and dance.