Former Sioux City YMCA could transform into a site for faith-based addiction therapy

SIOUX CITY -- Agape Community Services sees potential in a long-vacant, red brick building at 722 Nebraska St.

The nonprofit is exploring whether the former Sioux City YMCA could be transformed into a faith-based restoration ministry for individuals struggling with addiction.

"We took a tour last Friday; and it's a disaster in there, but it's not impossible," Gene Stockton, lead pastor at Heartland Church, said Monday as he stood on the sidewalk outside the building with fellow Agape Community Services co-founders Rachelle Rawson and Teri Quintana.

Agape Community Services has an ambitious goal of opening its program in 18 months, whether that be in the old YMCA or another location in Sioux City. The group came up with the idea for the program roughly two years ago.

"It is devastating to watch the effects (of addiction) on the children and the other parts of the family, and not just the immediate family," said Stockton, who noted that methamphetamine and alcohol are the substances predominately being abused in Siouxland. "It needs to be addressed. It's often ignored. We want to be part of the solution."

Rawson said the nonprofit wants to "make a difference in the world" by offering a "therapeutic community."

The 9 to 12-month program would provide therapy and housing to individuals and also help them transition back into society. However, Stockton said it would not offer medical services. Initially, up to 20 men would be served in each of three phases. Eventually, the program would grow to accommodate 60 men, 60 women and 60 teens total.

"There's going to be cognitive behavioral therapy with a faith component on top of that. There's really nothing like it in Sioux City or nearby. You have to go to federal prison to get this kind of care," Rawson said.

Individuals struggling with addiction shouldn't have to become incarcerated in order to get the services that they need, according to Quintana.

"What happens is that they cycle through treatment so many times that they lose hope, because they're not getting the best treatment the first time," she said. "They're not learning skills and tools."

Stockton said the group's next step is doing some research to see whether renovating the Nebraska Street building is "financially feasible." He said the roof, windows and plumbing, as well as the HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced.

"There is so much debris that has to be cleaned up and a lot of the inside has to be rebuilt," he said. "The structure, though, is phenomenal. Brick and concrete -- the bones are phenomenal. We just have to figure out how much money it's going to cost us."

The building has sat vacant since 2009, when the Siouxland YMCA sold it after moving across the river into the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA building on the South Sioux City riverfront. It has changed hands twice since then, with conditions going downhill following gutting work that landed a former owner in prison for violation of Environmental Protection Agency asbestos removal standards.

The building was placarded in December 2016. The council issued a demolition order in April 2018, but then voted to stay demolition for 90 days. At that time, Residential Equity Partners, the Concord, California-based company that owns the property, had already provided the necessary documents and $70,000 required to postpone the demolition for three months. When Residential Equity Partners failed to perform, the matter went back to the council in January 2020 and they voted to reinstate the demolition order.

The city has set aside $750,000 in funding for the YMCA's demolition. An estimated $130,000 of that will go toward asbestos abatement. Demolition itself is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000.

At a day-long capital improvement budget last month, Mayor Bob Scott told the other council members that a "pretty legitimate" group approached him recently about renovating the building into transitional housing. Scott asked if they would consider giving the group that contacted him some of those funds to renovate the building, if they were "legitimate and bona fide." Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr expressed verbal support, as did Councilman Alex Watters.

Stockton said Agape Community Services' board currently consists of representatives from seven different churches. He said one church cannot complete this project alone, but that it needs to be "a whole community" effort.

"We're doing this because we care and we want to help. We've done our homework," he said. "We know that programs like this have been effective in other parts of the country. A couple of people on our board have experienced that."

