Former Sioux Cityan inside Pentagon on 9/11 reflects 20 years after the attack

SIOUX CITY -- Brent Hoffman described 9/11 as one of those "touchstone experiences" that compels one to reflect.

"Everyone has a story of where they were, with whom, the shock of it all," said Hoffman, an Anthon, Iowa, native and former military officer.

Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, Hoffman was a 38-year-old Air Force major stationed in the Pentagon.

The headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense, Hoffman explained, has five floors and five interconnected pentagons or rings, with only the out "E" ring visible from ground level.

At 9:45 a.m., hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon. Hoffman said the plane exploded through the westside "E," "D" and "C" rings. He was on the fourth floor of the inner "A" ring, roughly 500 feet away.

"People are often surprised to learn my friends and I were doing the same thing as most everyone else in the country -- watching TV. We were puzzled when the first plane hit and horrified by the second, with no idea a third was about to hit our own building," recalled Hoffman, who escaped injury.

The attack on the Pentagon killed 125 military personnel and civilians and all of the 64 people on the plane.