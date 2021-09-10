Former Sioux Cityan inside Pentagon on 9/11 reflects 20 years after the attack

SIOUX CITY -- Brent Hoffman described 9/11 as one of those "touchstone experiences" that compels one to reflect.
"Everyone has a story of where they were, with whom, the shock of it all," said Hoffman, an Anthon, Iowa, native and former military officer.
Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, Hoffman was a 38-year-old Air Force major stationed in the Pentagon.
The headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense, Hoffman explained, has five floors and five interconnected pentagons or rings, with only the out "E" ring visible from ground level.
At 9:45 a.m., hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon. Hoffman said the plane exploded through the westside "E," "D" and "C" rings. He was on the fourth floor of the inner "A" ring, roughly 500 feet away.
"People are often surprised to learn my friends and I were doing the same thing as most everyone else in the country -- watching TV. We were puzzled when the first plane hit and horrified by the second, with no idea a third was about to hit our own building," recalled Hoffman, who escaped injury.
The attack on the Pentagon killed 125 military personnel and civilians and all of the 64 people on the plane.
The day after Sept. 11, the White House called and offered Hoffman the post of director of the President's Emergency Operations Center. He accepted the job, but security reviews held up his appointment for more than a year. By that time, he decided to retire after a 20-year career that took him to posts around the world.
In 2004, Hoffman moved back to Sioux City with his wife, Mary Jo, and their children, Lydia and Silas. He served as a city councilman for four years, and later became a columnist for The Journal.
Today, Hoffman lives on an acreage west of Sioux Falls, writes and works in real estate. His son is a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in California, while his daughter is a student at the University of Nebraska -- Lincoln.
Hoffman said he doesn't often think of the work he did before or even wearing the uniform. He said he misses the "carefree, Reaganesque feeling of freedom" in the United States, as well as his friends back then and Mary Jo, who died of cancer in 2009.
"I think most people tend to become more reflective or nostalgic as we age, and I'm no different. Sometimes our past experience feels like another life entirely, and it's surreal to reflect on the changes since 9/11," he said. "There are countless other memories, some good, some bad, but to say more would be self-centered and boring. As I said, everyone has a story."
Since 9/11, Hoffman said he hopes Americans have learned to cherish or appreciate what they have.